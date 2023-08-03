Kwik Star Set to Open New Iowa Store

Kwik Star — a brand under the Kwik Trip umbrella — has already broken ground on the new site, set to open January 2024.

Kwik Star — the Iowa counterpart of Kwik Trip — has announced a new store opening in Sioux Center, Iowa, reported Sioux Center News.

The new 9,000-square-foot site is set to open Jan. 11, 2024 and will be located on 3.34 acres of land.

The store will have diesel and gas pumps, a car wash and 24-hour c-store that will have hot food options including pizza, take-home meals, fresh sandwiches, salads and bakery items.

In addition to these foodservice items, the Kwik Star will also feature a fresh blends machine for customers to make their own frappés and smoothies.

Once open for business, the store will remain open 24/7, including holidays. Kwik Star noted that it is looking to hire around 40 employees, with the possibility of adding 20 more depending on how busy the site gets.

The chain — which operates 128 stores in Iowa — uses the Kwik Star name in Iowa and the Kwik Trip name at its stores throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The company has also noted that it has plans to increase its footprint to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and South Dakota this fall.