Parkland Chair of the Board Steps Down

Parkland has announced that its chair of the board, Jim Pantelidis, will retire from his role with the company. Although Pantelidis will no longer serve as chair of the board, he will remain as an advisor on the board with the honorary title of “Chairman Emeritus.”

For over two decades, Pantelidis guided the company through its evolution from a small regional player to an international organization operating in 25 countries.

“On behalf of the board of directors I would like to thank Jim for his invaluable contributions to Parkland’s growth and strategy,” said Bob Espey, president and CEO of Parkland. “We wish him well in retirement and look forward to his support as an advisor to the company.”

The board has appointed Steven Richardson as the new chair of the board. Richardson joined the board in 2017 and currently serves on the Human Resources and Compensation Committee and is the chair of the Audit Committee. Richardson has over 30 years of experience in the financial and retail sectors.

From 2003 to 2009, Richardson held senior financial positions at Hudson’s Bay Company, including chief financial officer from 2006 to 2009. Previously, he held senior executive positions with financial services companies, including chief financial officer of Wells Fargo Financial Canada, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Associates Financial Services of Canada and chief financial officer of Beneficial Canada.

Richardson currently serves on the board of directors of SupremeX Inc., where he chairs the Audit Committee. He previously served on the board of directors for RONA Inc. and easyhome Ltd., where he served on both Audit Committees.

Pantelidis’ retirement and Richardson’s appointment as chair of the board form part of Parkland’s ongoing board refreshment process.

Parkland is an international fuel distributor and retailer throughout 25 countries with approximately 4,000 retail and commercial locations across Canada, the U.S. and the Caribbean region.