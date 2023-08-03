Prasek’s Family Smokehouse Celebrates Six Years in Sealy, Texas, Community

Prasek’s Family Smokehouse has commemorated the six-year anniversary of its Sealy, Texas, store. Since opening its doors six years ago, the store has become a staple to the local community with its flourishing foodservice offerings and hands-on customer service.

“At Prasek’s, we are deeply honored to be a part of the Sealy community for the past six years. Our mission has always been to serve not just mouthwatering eats, but also to create lasting memories with each customer who walks through our doors,” said Joe Svrcek, store director of Prasek’s Family Smokehouse Sealy. “We feel privileged to have witnessed the growth and warmth of this community, and we owe our success not only to our loyal customers but also to the dedicated team members who pour their heart and soul into making Prasek’s in Sealy a true community hub of flavor and tradition. We look forward to many more years of serving you with passion and pride.”

From its humble beginnings as a family-owned business, Prasek’s has flourished into a Texas go-to known for its top-notch service, genuine hospitality and renowned food.

“As a family-owned and operated business, Prasek’s legacy is deeply rooted in our love for tradition and genuine Texan flavors,” stated Duane Korenek, general manager of retail operations of Prasek’s Family Smokehouse. “This anniversary marks not only a milestone for our brand but also a celebration of the bonds we have formed with our patrons. Our journey began with a simple vision, and today, it’s an incredible honor to share our authentic recipes and heritage with the wonderful people of Sealy.”

The company will also be celebrating a 50th anniversary next year at its El Campo, Texas location.