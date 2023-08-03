Twice Daily Celebrates 11 Years of Business

Twice Daily will be offering rewards members double points on in-store purchases to celebrate the anniversary.

Twice Daily has announced a new rewards promotion in honor of its 11th year of business.

On Aug. 3, the chain will offer double points on all qualifying purchases to Twice Daily Rewards members in honor of the milestone.

Purchases that qualify for the double points promotion include:

10 points for every gallon of gas purchased.

20 points for every $1 spent on chips, candy, bottled soda, etc.

25 points for every $1 spent on subs, sandwiches, etc.

25 points for every $1 spent on mobile orders.

2x points for every visit after the customer’s first visit each day (which means 4x the points on Aug. 3).

Over the past year, Twice Daily has grown exponentially with several store openings throughout Tennessee and Alabama as a part of the company’s three-year plan for the retailer to convert all Sudden Service and Southern Traders c-stores to Twice Daily.