7-Eleven to Offer One Customer Chance to be in Music Video

7-Eleven customers can enter the contest to be an extra in a music video by award-winning multi-media music company Lyrical Lemonade.

7-Eleven has announced a promotion that will give one customer the chance to be an extra in a music video from Cole Bennett and the powerhouse multi-media company Lyrical Lemonade.

The winner will be flown out to spend time on set and meet with a to-be-announced hip hop star.

Through Aug. 29, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards customers can enter to win by purchasing participating products in-store or via the 7NOW Delivery app. Hundreds of customers will also have the chance to win prizes like custom headphones and speakers.

“We’ve been flowing with fun collabs all summer long — like the launch of our premium jewelry line with King Ice inspired by our iconic Slurpee drink, the launch of our first-ever music video, Anything Flows, and most recently celebrating our 96th birthday with free Slurpee drinks on Slurpee Day,” said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven executive vice president and chief marketing and sustainability officer. “We can’t wait to keep this momentum going with another first-of-its-kind collab. Our customers are major music fans and Lyrical Lemonade is a certified hitmaker. We’re thrilled to give one fan the opportunity to get up close and personal with some of their favorite artists.”

In addition to this promotion, 7-Eleven is offering customers who buy a Slurpee drink of any size a free small one at all participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores. The chain has introduced limited-time summer flavors like Summertime Citrus, in addition to classics such as Cherry, Blue Raspberry and Piña Colada.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.