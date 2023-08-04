Buc-ee’s to Take Legal Action Against Knock-Off Store

Buc-ee's is planning to challenge the Mexican c-store that appears to be using the brand's likeness as its own.

Buc-ee’s has announced that it will be taking legal action against a Mexican c-store that has branded itself as “Buk-II’s Super Mercado,” reported FOX 28 Savannah.

A now-viral Facebook post shows a photo of the store in which the company has replaced the Buc-ee’s beaver with a similar-looking gopher.

As a result, Buc-ee’s has stated that it plans to take action against the brand, which is not the first time the chain has had to challenge companies for copyright issues. In 2018, the company won a trademark lawsuit against San Antonio’s Choke Canyon rest stop chain that used a cartoon alligator as a logo on a yellow circle.

Additionally, in 2013, Buc-ee’s filed a lawsuit against a c-store in Bryan, Texas. The lawsuit was dismissed and settled out of court.

The chain has noted that it will not tolerate such actions and will take action against those who may be a threat to the brand’s reputation.

Buc-ee’s currently operates 45 stores across the U.S., with 34 of them located in Texas.