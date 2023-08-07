Alternative Products Expo Details Revealed

Alt Pro Expo is set to host its counterculture trade show from Sept. 14-16 in Las Vegas this year.

The Alternative Products Expo has announced the details for its final event of the year in Las Vegas. The counterculture trade show will take place from Sept. 14-16 at World Market Center Convention Center and will feature the latest products, trends and services in the alternative products industry.

This year’s Alt Pro Expo has 3CHI as its presenting sponsor, a renowned pioneer in the hemp-derived cannabinoid market. With 3CHI’s cutting-edge innovations on display, visitors can expect an extra level of excitement and innovation that will set this event apart from the rest.

The lineup of exhibitors will feature an eclectic mix of products from ZAZA and Fume by QR Joy to Packwoods, Hidden Hills, Mellow Fellow and many others. The showcase promises a glimpse into the future of the alternative products industry.

But it’s not just about products and services. Alt Pro Expo will also create a lively and immersive atmosphere for its visitors, ensuring entertainment options throughout the event.

Smoke shop buyers, in particular, will certainly be interested in the event. This event presents an unparalleled opportunity to discover the hottest trends and the most sought-after products in the alternative products market. Whether visitors are looking to stock up on crowd-pleasers or find groundbreaking innovations, the Alt Pro Expo in Las Vegas is the place to be. Attendees can meet face-to-face with top-notch exhibitors, network with industry peers and gain valuable insights that will give their smoke shop a competitive edge.

Show hours will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, with a grand closing from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Attendees can secure a spot now by grabbing tickets through Alt Pro’s expo website or simply by clicking here to gain access to the exclusive gathering.