Grab-and-Go Meat Snack

Rovagnati has introduced its new No-Nitrites-Ever Salami Line. Crafted with love and passion at Rovagnati’s U.S. factory, the No-Nitrites-Ever Salami Line utilizes selected noble cuts of the finest meat, following a USDA-approved Italian curing and fermentation method. The long and slow curing ensures a high-quality product that maintains authentic flavors synonymous with Rovagnati’s heritage. The new No-Nitrites-Ever salamis are the result of innovative technology that removes nitrites of both artificial and natural origins, providing a safe and healthier option for consumers seeking a guilt-free indulgence.

Rovagnati

www.rovagnati.us