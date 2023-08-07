Stewart’s Shops Announces Summer Contest

The c-store chain is offering customers the chance to win a year's worth of Stewart's Shops coffee or ice cream.

Stewart’s Shops has announced its newest summer contest — each month of the summer, the chain offers customers a new promotion. This month, customers can win a year’s worth of free Stewart’s Shops coffee or ice cream.

To enter, applicants can tell the chain how it was involved in a special memory or tradition from the summer using the form on the company’s website.

Stewart’s Shops is a one-stop-shop for summer needs. It has the essentials for a memorable summer, whether it be for camping, road trips or trips to the beach. The chain offers coffee, snacks, ice cream and gas at each location.

Therefore, customers can share their experiences for a chance to win the year-long reward.

Entries must be made on the website form before Aug. 18.