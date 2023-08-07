Wawa Partners With Popcorn for the People and Eagles Autism Foundation

Wawa has announced that it will transform a former store into a production facility for Popcorn for the People, a non-profit that creates career opportunities for autistic individuals.
Wawa announced its commitment during the Philadelphia Eagles’ opening practice alongside the team’s owner, Jeffrey Lurie, and the Eagles Autism Foundation.
For more than 40 years, Wawa has provided supported employment programs for people with intellectual disabilities in stores throughout its chain. Now, Wawa is supporting neurodiverse employment in a new way — by providing a dedicated space for Popcorn for the People to make delicious popcorn, expand its production capabilities and continue to create jobs for people with autism and other disabilities.
To enable this partnership, Wawa will provide in-kind support which will exceed $1.5 million over the next five years. The transformation of the store also includes support from Eagles Autism Foundation via funding for store equipment to make the popcorn in conjunction with its partner, Nouryon, who has been a significant contributor to the Eagles Autism Foundation’s grants program and provided $500,000 in matching gifts to help bring the project to life. All renovations are expected to be completed with popcorn popping by the first quarter of 2024.
“We are thrilled to join hands with Popcorn for the People and the Eagles Autism Foundation to provide even more individuals with the chance to pursue a fulfilling career right here in our home city of Philadelphia,” said Dave Simonetti, senior director of store operations for Wawa. “This partnership highlights Wawa’s continued investment in employment opportunities for all and commitment to creating a diverse workplace where everyone can make a difference. All of this aligns strongly with Philadelphia’s vision as a city of inclusion efforts to which we are committed to and proud to support. We look forward to the many ways this store will fulfill the lives of our community — one kernel at a time.”
The repurposing of this store is part of Wawa’s ongoing commitment to serving and investing in Philadelphia in ways that strengthen and support communities across the city. The transformation of this former Wawa store (which closed in 2021) will provide a space where community partners work together to create more career opportunities for people with autism and disabilities, expand the mission and capacity of Popcorn for the People and inspire the community at large through awareness.
In addition to the announcement of Wawa’s plans to repurpose its Philadelphia store as a Popcorn for the People production facility, the launch event also featured:
- Unveiling of Popcorn for the People store renderings — these new renderings depict the eventual transformation of Wawa’s former location at 9th & South Street and the partnership between Wawa and the Eagles Autism Foundation. They highlight the location’s inspiring and supportive design features, including a designated “wings” photo wall inviting the community to share their support and encourage others across the city to do the same.
- Ribbon cutting ceremony at Lincoln Financial Field — Wawa joined the Eagles to cut the ribbon at a Popcorn for the People kiosk debuting this upcoming football season at the field. This kiosk serves as an additional opportunity to create new jobs, provide a new sales avenue for the organization and invest in the community at large, while providing education and awareness to thousands of Philadelphia fans.
- Coming soon: Popcorn for The People sales at select Wawa locations — Select Wawa stores will begin to carry Popcorn for the People products later this year. In addition, Wawa will feature Popcorn for the People product samples at upcoming community events to raise further awareness and education of the organization’s mission.