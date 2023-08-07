Wawa Partners With Popcorn for the People and Eagles Autism Foundation

Wawa will turn a former store into a production facility for Popcorn for the People, a non-profit that provides employment for workers with autism and other developmental disabilities.

Wawa announced its commitment during the Philadelphia Eagles’ opening practice alongside the team’s owner, Jeffrey Lurie, and the Eagles Autism Foundation.

For more than 40 years, Wawa has provided supported employment programs for people with intellectual disabilities in stores throughout its chain. Now, Wawa is supporting neurodiverse employment in a new way — by providing a dedicated space for Popcorn for the People to make delicious popcorn, expand its production capabilities and continue to create jobs for people with autism and other disabilities.

To enable this partnership, Wawa will provide in-kind support which will exceed $1.5 million over the next five years. The transformation of the store also includes support from Eagles Autism Foundation via funding for store equipment to make the popcorn in conjunction with its partner, Nouryon, who has been a significant contributor to the Eagles Autism Foundation’s grants program and provided $500,000 in matching gifts to help bring the project to life. All renovations are expected to be completed with popcorn popping by the first quarter of 2024.

“We are thrilled to join hands with Popcorn for the People and the Eagles Autism Foundation to provide even more individuals with the chance to pursue a fulfilling career right here in our home city of Philadelphia,” said Dave Simonetti, senior director of store operations for Wawa. “This partnership highlights Wawa’s continued investment in employment opportunities for all and commitment to creating a diverse workplace where everyone can make a difference. All of this aligns strongly with Philadelphia’s vision as a city of inclusion efforts to which we are committed to and proud to support. We look forward to the many ways this store will fulfill the lives of our community — one kernel at a time.”

The repurposing of this store is part of Wawa’s ongoing commitment to serving and investing in Philadelphia in ways that strengthen and support communities across the city. The transformation of this former Wawa store (which closed in 2021) will provide a space where community partners work together to create more career opportunities for people with autism and disabilities, expand the mission and capacity of Popcorn for the People and inspire the community at large through awareness.

