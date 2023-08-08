ARKO Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

ARKO has announced its second quarter 2023 results, which revealed a strong quarter led by higher merchandise contribution and acquisitions.

Second Quarter 2023 Key Highlights

Net income for the quarter was $14.5 million, compared to $31.8 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to an approximately $15 million increase in depreciation and amortization expenses in connection with recent acquisitions, and favorable fair-value adjustments in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $86.2 million, an increase of $7.2 million, as compared to $79 million in the prior year quarter.

Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes increased 3.8% for the quarter compared to the prior year period; same store merchandise sales increased 0.7% for the quarter compared to the prior year period.

Merchandise gross profit contribution grew by $6.5 million for the quarter, or 5%, on a same store basis, as compared to the prior year period.

Merchandise margin continued to increase by 150 basis points to 31.9% for the quarter compared to 30.4% in the prior year period.

Total retail gallons increased 15.9% in Q2 2023 compared to Q2 2022, while volumes on a same store basis declined 2.6%.

Other Key Highlights

On June 6, 2023, ARKO closed the acquisition of the retail, wholesale and fleet fueling assets of WTG Fuels Holdings, the owner of Uncle’s Convenience Stores and GASCARD fleet fueling operations.

Currently available financing of more than $2 billion, including cash, lines of credit and Oak Street agreement.

Renewal and increase of GPMP credit line to $800 million, extending maturity to 2028.

Amended and extended the program agreement with Oak Street, a division of Blue Owl Capital, with capacity of up to $1.5 billion (in addition to the funding for the WTG Acquisition).

Ended quarter with 1.48 million total enrolled fas REWARDS members, representing a 10.5% increase in enrolled marketable members since the first quarter of 2023.

On June 30, 2023, introduced a new Pride location in South Windsor, Conn., boasting almost 5,000 square feet, indoor and outdoor seating and a drive-through for even more convenience.

Named for the second consecutive year to the 2023 Fortune 500 list, ranking 460th, moving up 38 places from 2022.

ARKO’s board of directors increased the company’s authorized share repurchase program from $50 million to $100 million.

ARKO’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share of common stock to be paid on Sept. 1, 2023, to stockholders of record as of Aug. 15, 2023.

“I am very proud of the results and performance that the employees of our company were able to achieve this quarter,” said Arie Kotler, chairman, president and CEO of ARKO. “The team’s key focus is to improve our core convenience store operations through targeted initiatives, like increasing assortment and merchandising mix to give our customers the options and convenience they seek. We always strive to provide the best service and store experience for our customers. We are very pleased with the pace of integration and early results of recent acquisitions. ARKO’s results this quarter demonstrate that our organic initiatives and core M&A and integration capabilities help create long-term stockholder value.”