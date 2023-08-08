Love’s Donates $100,000 to St. Christopher Truckers Fund

Love’s Travel Stops has donated $100,000 to the St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund. This is the fourth straight year the company has made a donation to the fund, which helps professional drivers and their families during difficult times.

“Professional drivers are a vital part of the nation’s economy and industry, and they mean so much to us at Love’s,” said Jenny Love Meyer, executive vice president and chief culture officer. “It’s essential to support them during hardships, and we’re proud to support St. Christopher in its efforts to be there for drivers at their most challenging times.”

The relief fund helps cover expenses, including rent, mortgage, utilities, insurance and vehicle payments, when drivers are unable to work due to injury or illness. It also provides free health and wellness programs for professional truck drivers.

Love’s first donated to St. Christopher in April 2020, when it gave $100,000 to aid drivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thank you, Love’s Travel Stops, for fueling help and hope through your generous and continued support of St. Christopher Fund’s mission to be a safety net for drivers when illness or injury takes them off the road,” said Shannon Currier, director of philanthropy for St. Christopher. “Together we help truck drivers get back on their feet and back on the road.”

Love’s Travel Stops is a leading travel stop network with more than 635 locations in 42 states. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Okla., the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 40,000 people.