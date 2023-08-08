Plant-Based Milk

Ripple Foods has announced the newest addition to its portfolio of plant-based products: Ripple Kids Unsweetened Original Milk. The new offering is an unsweetened version of its wildly popular Kids Original Milk. It features eight grams of plant-based protein and 50 milligrams of DHA Omega-3s and Choline while having zero added sugars. Ripple Kids Unsweetened Original comes in a 48-ounce bottle and is currently available in stores with a suggested retail price of $6.49.

Ripple Foods

www.ripplefoods.com