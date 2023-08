Setton Farms has partnered with Tajín to introduce Tajín Chili and Lime Seasoned Pistachio Kernels. Tajín is one of the most versatile and loved spices, a unique combination of chili peppers, lime and sea salt, which blends perfectly with the taste and high-nutrient value of Setton’s premium pistachios. This healthy and flavorful snack is available now in five-ounce and 20-ounce resealable bags at retail chains nationwide.

Setton Farms

www.settonfarms.com

Tajin

www.tajin.com