Reese’s new popcorn is popped to perfection and drizzled with smooth peanut butter and indulgent chocolatey deliciousness creating the perfect balance of salty and sweet in every bite. Perfect for sharing on group occasions like movie night or individual snacking. Reese’s popcorn is available now in a 2.25-ounce and 5.25-ounce bag.

The Hershey Co.

www.thehersheycompany.com