Stewart’s Shops Launches French Toast-Flavored Cold Brew

Stewart’s Shops has announced the launch of its new proprietary Maple French Toast Cold Brew Refresher.

As the chain continues to search for new products that appeal to its customer base, and with the success of its existing Maple French Toast hot coffee, adding a refresher version of the drink is its next step to fulfilling customers’ needs.

This Cold Brew Refresher is a blend of sweetness and richness that captures the essence of a comforting breakfast treat and a refreshing coffee drink. The beverage is a combination of Stewart’s Shops’ bold cold brew coffee with maple syrup, cinnamon and a touch of vanilla.

The Coffee Refreshers are a great option for customers on-the-go, and there are a variety of unique flavors, such as traditional Iced Coffee and black Cold Brew Coffee Refreshers, in addition to French Vanilla and Mocha Cold Brews.

The new Maple French Toast Cold Brew will be available for a limited time in Stewart’s Shops locations.