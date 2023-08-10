Marathon Helps to Open Community Park

After five years of planning and fundraising, with the help of a $200,000 grant from Marathon, the park opened in Dickinson, N.D.

Marathon Petroleum announced the opening of Legacy Square in Dickinson, N.D. — a community gathering space that the company helped launch with a $200,000 donation.

Legacy Square incorporates native plants and grasses into a site that was a former banking center location.

The repurposed area is providing the community with a central gathering space for outdoor movies, concerts, recreation and educational programs. Additionally, the grand opening launched a summer concert series that will continue into September.

“We are proud to support this project because it is focused on building thriving communities, which reflects one of Marathon’s community investment priorities, and provides another true destination in this region of the state,” said Chris Staats, general manager of Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (MPC) Mandan refinery and Dickinson renewable diesel facility.

MPC provided a $200,000 grant as one of the first private-sector contributors to this city-managed project. The new site incorporates native plants and grasses, a stage with a large digital screen, pergolas for shade, a covered pavilion with retractable walls and a play-and-splash area for children. Beyond the site’s amenities, events also often involve the closure of adjacent streets to allow for local food trucks, bounce houses and other attractions.

Legacy Square’s grand opening launched a free summer concert series that features a variety of local, regional and national recording artists. City representatives noted there has been discussion of possibly adding other features to the square in the future to accommodate activities during colder months of the year.

“This site is a new focal point for social activity. It allows families and residents to come together downtown in ways that didn’t exist before, which also creates expanded opportunities for local businesses,” Dickinson Renewable Diesel Facility manager Steve Schram said. “Legacy Square is an amazing asset that is likely to be a place where lasting memories are created for years to come.”