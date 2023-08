Excel Dryer has upgraded to electrostatic HEPA filtration, which is an optional feature for its XLERATOR hand dryer models and is now available in its newly expanded, surface-mounted, ADA-compliant ThinAir Hand Dryer product line. The upgraded HEPA filtration system uses electrostatically charged media, which allows for increased airflow and attracts particles, including bacteria and viruses, to the filter media, removing them from the air.

