Sweet and Tangy Potato Chips

Lay’s has introduced Lay’s Kettle Cooked Ruffles All Dressed flavored potato chips. After leaving shelves in 2021, Lay’s has revived the popular seasoning in a fusion between Lay’s Kettle Cooked and Ruffles in a chip that offers a tangy, savory and sweet flavor experience all in one bite. Along with the new flavor, Lay’s has reprised some hits from Flavor Swap’s past, including Lay’s Cheetos Cheese, Lay’s Doritos Cool Ranch and Lay’s Wavy Funyuns Onion. The four Flavor Swap flavors are available now at retailers nationwide.

