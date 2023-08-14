Fiberglass Tank Sump

OPW Retail Fueling has unveiled its new fiberglass TSE Tank Sump. The TSE Tank Sump is a cost-effective and time-efficient solution for fuel retailers who are looking to optimize performance in their fuel-handling and storage systems. The new tank is available with collar-ring or solid-bottom mounting options, with seal kits available for both types. The tank sump also features two cover styles, a compression seal lid or a watertight lid that seals on a stainless-steel ring with locking L-handles.

