Habanero Seasoned Trail Mix

Second Nature Snacks has announced its Global Fusions Trail Mixes with the launch of Citrus Habanero. This mix features citrus habanero seasoned cashews, dried mango, roasted and salted pepitas, and roasted corn. The nutrient-packed product also has five grams of protein per serving, has less sugar than traditional trail mixes and is gluten-free certified with no artificial colors or preservatives. Consumers can find Citrus Habanero now at select retailers nationwide in 10-ounce packages for an MSRP of $7.49.

