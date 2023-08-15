Casey’s Acquires 63 EG America Sites

The stores — located in Kentucky and Tennessee — currently operate under the Minit Mart and Certified Oil banners.

Casey’s has announced the acquisition of 63 EG America c-store locations. The companies expect the deal to close later this year, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Casey’s is expected to retain the impacted employees at each store, and EG America is cooperating to make the transition as seamless as possible.

“EG Group is pleased to have found a new home for some of our Certified Oil and Minit Mart portfolio,” said Zuber Issa, co-Founder and co-CEO of EG Group. “This divestment will enable both parties to execute their strategic plans, respectively. For EG Group, this divestment also represents another important step in executing our deleveraging strategy.”

“We have built a strong and successful business over the years in these Certified Oil and Minit Mart stores, and we are proud of the hard work and dedication shown by our team members there,” said Nick Unkovic, president of EG America. “Casey’s is an excellent operator, and we are confident these stores and team members will continue to thrive under their ownership.”

“One of the key pillars in our strategic plan is to accelerate our store growth over the next three years and bring Casey’s to more communities,” said Darren Rebelez, president and CEO at Casey’s. “This opportunity is an excellent strategic fit as we look to add locations in Kentucky and Tennessee, which are both within our existing distribution footprint. We look forward to serving more guests in these markets and welcoming the team members from this transaction into the Casey’s family.”