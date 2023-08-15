Parker’s Named on ‘Best Places to Work in South Carolina’ List

Parker’s Kitchen was named by SC Biz News as one of the “Best Places to Work in South Carolina” for 2023. The business publication recognized Parker’s in the Large Employer category at a special awards event at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center in Columbia, S.C., on Aug. 10.

“Congratulations to all the Best Places to Work in South Carolina,” said Jason Thomas, executive editor of SC Biz News. “Each of them plays a vital role in making South Carolina a leader in economic development and workplace satisfaction. They are the engine that powers South Carolina’s economy.”

Best Places to Work honorees were determined using several criteria, including employee survey responses. Winners earned an 80% positive response from employees across eight core focus areas, including: Leadership and Planning, Corporate Culture and Communications, Role Satisfaction, Work Environment, Relationship with Supervisor, Training, Development and Resources, Pay and Benefits and Overall Engagement. An overall score for each winner represented a combination of the employee survey (75%) and the Employer Questionnaire (25%).

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as one of the top companies to work for in South Carolina,” said Parker’s Kitchen founder and CEO Greg Parker. “Over the past several years, we’ve been extremely committed to being a people-first company and to making strategic decisions that nurture, support and grow our team members. This award is particularly meaningful because it recognizes our ongoing commitment to our talented associates.”

Parker’s Kitchen employs nearly 1,200 team members in South Carolina and Georgia and offers free childcare, PTO starting on day one, a Daily Pay option and competitive benefits. Approximately 85% of Parker’s Kitchen Store Managers, District Leaders and Corporate Support Team have been promoted from within, underscoring the company’s focus on developing talent and making a long-term investment in team members.

Parker’s Kitchen was named the 2020 Chain of the Year by Convenience Store Decisions.

Headquartered in Savannah, Ga., Parker’s Kitchen has enjoyed steady 20-24% annual growth every year for the past 25 years.