Welbilt Announces Organizational Changes

Welbilt appointed Nick Patterson as senior vice president of technology and added to Oscar Villa's role as president of Frymaster.

Welbilt has announced two organizational changes to the company, which will be effective Sept. 1.

Nick Patterson has been named senior vice president of technology, Welbilt. In this new role, while maintaining leadership of KitchenConnect, Patterson will also support technology development and innovation endeavors across the Welbilt brand portfolio. Patterson’s new role benefits from his blend of engineering expertise, global business management and adeptness in fostering cross-functional team collaboration.

Oscar Villa, president of Frymaster, will take on complete leadership responsibility for the Merco brand, in addition to his existing role. Merco strategy and initiatives will continue to prioritize growth, and the company anticipates this adjustment will enhance efficiencies and stronger alignment within Frymaster operations.

“I am pleased to announce these appointments of Nick and Oscar,” said Kevin Clark, CEO, Welbilt. “These newly established and enriched roles bring remarkable skills and experiences to their positions, propelling their respective companies toward a promising future.”

