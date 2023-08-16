Beef Jerky Multipack

Country Archer has launched its new Original Beef Jerky Snack Pack. The same tender and savory jerky pieces Country Archer is known for are now in a pre-portioned format. Perfect for packing in lunchboxes, this 100% grass-fed beef jerky is free from the nine most common food allergens and packed with nine grams of protein per bag for a wholesome boost to keep consumers going when hunger strikes. This multipack includes five individually packaged, one-ounce snack packs, perfect for enjoying on the go. This snack pack is available now, starting at a suggested retail price of $14.99.

