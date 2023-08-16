Candy Remains King for Repeat Customers

Candy tops the list of most frequently purchased c-store items by food-focused customers.

A new report has found that candy reigns as the most popular category with repeat c-store customers, with salty snacks and bakery close behind.

The report, titled “Understanding the Food-Focused C-Store Shopper,” was published by FoodserviceResults, working alongside the National Advisory Group (NAG) and CStore Decisions, and outlines the habits of foodservice-minded c-store customers.

In the study — which surveyed 2,002 respondents who purchased various foodservice and packaged food and beverage items in the last 60 days — the companies found that nearly half of respondents stated that they purchased candy, salty snacks and bakery items from c-stores on at least a monthly basis, with candy purchased most often.

Some 10% of respondents reported they purchased candy every day, while 19% said they purchased it multiple times a week, and 18% said they purchased it monthly or a few times a month.

The survey sought information on the following categories: candy, salty snacks, bakery items, breakfast sandwiches, snack/protein bars, pizza, hot sandwich/burger, dispensed ice cream/soft serve and fruit salad/prepared fruits.

While there is a growing number of customers who are seeking more fresh, prepared meal offerings from c-store retailers, it is clear that candy is a proven category that is not going anywhere.

The full report is exclusive to National Advisory Group (NAG) members and can be found at https://nagconvenience.com/research/understanding-the-food-focused-c-store-shopper/.

To learn more about becoming a member of NAG, visit: https://nagconvenience.com/jointoday/.