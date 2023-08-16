Electricity-Saving Software for Retailers

Powerhouse Dynamics has introduced DemandSmart — an AI-driven peak demand charge reduction software module that helps companies realize enhanced electricity bill savings as well as additional carbon reduction. The DemandSmart software module is added to Powerhouse Dynamics’ Open Kitchen and SiteSage IoT platforms. Relying on patented AI technology, DemandSmart balances companies’ electricity demands by collecting and analyzing equipment usage data, electric utility signals, market prices, and operational conditions to distribute energy consumption in a facility for maximum efficiency and effectiveness.

Middleby Corp.

www.middleby.com