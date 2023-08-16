GetGo Launches Back-to-School Fuel Discount

GetGo is offering 50 cents off the posted per-gallon price when paying with AdvantagePay or myPerks Pay Direct from Aug. 17 through Aug. 20.

GetGo Café + Market announced a back-to-school fuel discount that will run from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20. During this time, customers paying with myPerks Pay Direct or AdvantagePay at GetGo stores will receive 50 cents off the posted per-gallon price.

“This is a season of change for our guests. With students going back to college and parents getting back into the school routine, we hope this discount alleviates some of that stress,” said Joel Hirschboeck, senior vice president of fuel.

Hirschboeck added that Giant Eagle and GetGo continually focus on helping their customers save. Following last week’s announcement of a new wave of Price Lock items, this discount is the latest benefit for myPerks Pay Direct members.

“AdvantagePay and myPerks Pay Direct members get up to 30 cents off every single day, and we’re proud to offer special seasonal discounts to make these seasons of life a little bit easier,” said Hirschboeck.

Previously, GetGo celebrated Fourth of July by pricing regular unleaded gasoline at $2.75 per gallon for members. Additionally, now until Labor Day, myPerks Pay Direct members earn an extra “perk” per dollar spent on purchases inside any GetGo, Giant Eagle or Market District location.

GetGo is an innovative, food-first convenience store experience with more than 260 locations throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.