Weigel’s Partners With Tennessee Athlete

Weigel’s has announced a new NIL partnership with Squirrel White, a Tennessee wide receiver.

As part of the collaboration, Weigel’s will bring an electrifying touchdown celebration to fans and customers, introducing an exclusive offer that’s sure to please football enthusiasts and Coca-Cola fans alike.

Beginning this football season, every time Squirrel White scores a touchdown, Weigel’s will treat its loyal MyWeigel’s Rewards members to a 6-pack of Coca-Cola. This dynamic collaboration aims to bring fans closer to the game while also showing appreciation for their continued support.

Squirrel White, known for his agility, speed and incredible talent on the field, is set to light up the football season with his remarkable plays. As a fan-favorite and a true embodiment of excellence in sports, Squirrel White’s partnership with Weigel’s promises unforgettable moments and plenty of reason to cheer.

“At Weigel’s, we’re all about creating meaningful connections with our community and enhancing our customers’ experiences. It is one of our biggest focuses as a Marketing department is earning that connection with our community,” said Nick Triantafellou, director of marketing at Weigel’s. “Teaming up with Squirrel White allows us to bring an element of excitement to the game and show our gratitude to our loyal MyWeigel’s Rewards members. With every touchdown, we’re sharing the joy with our customers, one Coca-Cola 6-pack at a time.”

“MyWeigel’s Rewards members are the heart of our community, and this partnership is a way for us to give back and make their football season even more special,” said Jessica Starnes, category manager of loyalty. “We look forward to celebrating each touchdown with our loyalty members, as well as cheering on Squirrel White as he shines on the field.”

“I’m thrilled to be working with Weigel’s on this amazing partnership,” said Squirrel White. “Scoring a touchdown is always a team effort, and now, every touchdown I make is a win for both my team and our loyal Weigel’s customers. Let’s make this season unforgettable.”

Weigel’s is a family owned and operated east Tennessee business that operates 75 convenience stores, a dairy and a bakery.