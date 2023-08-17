Road Ranger Rolls Out New Technology

Following a successful pilot in five stores, Road Ranger will launch FeedbackNow by Forrester to all locations.

Road Ranger has announced the rollout of FeedbackNow by Forrester to all locations after successfully piloting the technology in five stores.

During the initial trial launch, Road Ranger deployed Smiley Boxes, with an optional QR code for additional comments, in their restrooms and coffee stations to collect customer feedback around the cleanliness of the restrooms and satisfaction with the coffee selection. Check-In & Check-Out Boxes assisted with the tracking and consistency of cleaning schedules and correlated that data with the cleanliness ratings. People counters were deployed in one store to obtain a more realistic view of foot traffic, ensuring they were cleaned at the appropriate times.

Throughout the two-month trial launch, Road Ranger collected over 21,000 votes from five store locations. Road Ranger’s team was able to identify times in which satisfaction rates declined and exhibited a correlation between satisfaction levels and the number of cleanings performed by the hour.

With this evidence, Road Ranger was able to adjust cleaning schedules, in turn solving multiple flaws identified through comments provided by everyday consumers.

“Every Road Ranger location is unique and requires detailed variances. Our partnership with FeedbackNow allowed fact-based evidence on traffic patterns from store to store, varying geographically. We’ve learned from our customers the most ideal times to schedule cleanings and how to efficiently communicate with our team members when alerts to cleanliness arise,” said Ryan Arnold, vice president of marketing at Road Ranger. “FeedbackNow provided Road Ranger customers an easy, anonymous way to alert staff of both positive performance and when attention is needed. The ‘voting’ FeedbackNow provides with the Smiley Boxes rating system could not be any more user-friendly. We also deployed an option for additional comments by providing consumers with a touchless communication method (scanning a customized QR code posted near rating boxes). The program in general is a unique way to capture the voice of our customers and we are considering additional uses down the road.”

Road Ranger hopes to gain deeper insights into store operations, finding evidence-based variances that will lead to an overall better store standards practice. In turn, this will produce more efficient employee performance and educate management more effectively in budgetary decision-making.

Road Ranger uses automated reports to distribute information directly to each store, allowing district leaders and store managers to have better discernment of how these stores are performing daily and what actions can be taken to create a better experience for their customers.

Road Ranger today stands as the fourth-largest travel center chain in the U.S. Locations can be found on major highways in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, Indiana, Arkansas and Texas.