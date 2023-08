Treat Planet has launched the new Fly N’ Float as part of its first line of pet toys for its Cosmos Snack Shack brand. The Fly N’ Float is a high-flying frisbee that is lightweight, floatable, non-toxic, latex-free, made with BPA-free natural rubbers and easy to clean. This frisbee is also tough yet soft, pliable and gentle on a dog’s mouth. The toy is available in fun, different colors, and the packaging is peggable.

Treat Planet

www.treatplanet.com