Help CSD Identify This Year’s 40 Under 40 Leaders to Watch

CStore Decisions is calling for nominations of next-generation leaders and young executives for the annual 40 Under 40 list.

Each year CStore Decisions and the Young Executive Organization (YEO) introduce our list of 40 under 40 C-Store Leaders to watch. The next-generation leaders featured in CStore Decisions’ 40 Under 40 represent some of the most promising young executives in the c-store industry today, selected from chains of all sizes across the c-store industry.

Now, we need your help to determine the young executives that should be on this year’s list of 40 Under 40. We’re asking industry members to nominate young executives and next-generation leaders who are standing out among their peers.

CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE A YOUNG EXECUTIVE.

Nominees must be retailers from convenience store or petroleum chains only and under the age of 40. While only retailers are eligible for the list, nominations will be accepted from retailers, suppliers and other industry personnel. The nomination period closes on Sept. 20.

The 2023 class of 40 Under 40 will be announced in early December during the 40 Under 40 Gala, which is a virtual recognition and celebration for the 40 Under 40 and the entire convenience retail industry. The 40 Under 40 will also be published in the December issue of CStore Decisions.