Love’s Opens New Nevada Site

Love’s Travel Stops has opened a new location in Tonopah, Nev. The store boasts 40 truck parking spaces and has brought in 40 new jobs.

“Love’s is thrilled to open its latest location in the great Silver State of Nevada,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “It’s ours sixth location in Nevada and our team members are ready to proudly serve the wonderful community of Nye County.”

The location is open 24/7 and offers bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, brand-name snacks and Love’s Mobile to Go Zone with today’s latest technologies. The location also includes:

More than 9,000 square feet.

Chester’s Chicken and Godfather’s Pizza (opening Aug. 21).

40 truck parking spaces.

58 car parking spaces.

Five RV parking spaces.

Seven diesel bays.

Four showers.

Laundry facilities.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to the Tonopah Volunteer Ambulance Association.

Love’s Travel Stops operates more than 630 locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 40,000 people.