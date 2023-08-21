7-Eleven Supports Hawaii Wildfire Relief Efforts

As wildfires continue to devastate parts of the state, 7-Eleven has made a donation of $25,000 to the American Red Cross Hawaii Wildfires Relief Fund.

“A devastating series of wildfires have prompted evacuations and caused widespread destruction throughout Hawaii and in the town of Lāhainā on Maui. Hawaii residents are coping with the tremendous devastation in the wake of these wildfires, which will likely rank among the worst in modern-day U.S. history,” the chain noted in a statement.

Through its 7-Eleven Cares Foundation, 7-Eleven is a member of the American Red Cross Disaster Responder program. Members of the program include leading corporations that donate a minimum of $250,000 annually to provide the highest level of support to American Red Cross preparedness and relief efforts. Year-round support from 7-Eleven helps ensure the Red Cross can act immediately when disasters occur.