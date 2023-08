Angry Orchard has launched a new, exclusively-apple variety pack this fall: the Fireside Mix Pack. Featuring four refreshing apple flavors, including Crisp Apple, Cinnful Apple, Green Apple and Natural Baked Apple Pie, this new pack has a flavor for everyone this fall. Angry Orchard’s Fireside Mix Pack is available now at retailers nationwide for a limited time only.

Boston Beer Co.

www.bostonbeer.com