Marathon Donates $50,000 to Nonprofit

Marathon Petroleum donated $50,000 to Jobs for America’s Graduates Kentucky (JAG KY), a non-profit that helps students in the northeastern region of the state attend state and national leadership training in preparation for entering the workforce.

Additionally, the donation allows JAG KY students to travel to Marathon Petroleum’s refinery and marine facility in Catlettsburg, Ky., to meet with current employees and learn about various careers.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to partner with Marathon Petroleum,” said JAG KY executive director George Stafford. “The funding provided creates opportunities for students, their families and this community.”

The JAG KY curriculum is designed to develop leadership, employability and life skills that provide JAG KY graduates with increased opportunities to become productive members of their communities. JAG KY shared that it serves more than 4,750 students who face barriers to graduation in 83 programs in high schools and middle schools.

“JAG students are more prepared for the workforce than their peers, and our 100% graduation rate over the last nine years speaks volumes to the students’ commitment to not only finishing the job but also finishing the job strong,” said Stafford.

“At Marathon Petroleum, we are committed to making a positive impact on the communities where we live and work,” said marine transportation vice president Todd Sandifer. “JAG KY prepares students for the workforce, instills the drive to succeed and encourages a strong work ethic. Our community benefits from the JAG KY program and its students, and we are happy to support the work they do.”