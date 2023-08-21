Spicy Ring-Shaped Snack

Harvest Snaps is heating up the salty snack aisle with its new Crunchy Loops Hot & Spicy. This ring-shaped snack features a complex blend of spices that deliver a fiery kick in every bite. The veggie loops are made with red lentils, which are milled whole in-house for maximum nutrition, as the first ingredient to provide four grams of plant protein and a good source of fiber per serving. Sold in 4.5-ounce bags, Crunchy Loops Hot & Spicy is available now for a suggested retail price of $3.30.

Calbee North America

www.calbeena.com