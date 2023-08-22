Parker’s to Host Charity Golf Tournament

Parker's will host the event to raise money for schools in the communities the company operates in.

Parker’s Kitchen has announced the date and information for its 11th annual Fueling the Community Charity Golf Tournament. The event will take place on Oct. 23 at The Landings Golf and Athletic Club in Savannah, Ga.

All proceeds will benefit the Parker’s Fueling the Community program, which supports area schools in the communities Parker’s serves throughout southeast Georgia and South Carolina. Tournament registration begins at 8:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

This popular golf tournament, which has sold out every year since its inception, will feature two acclaimed 18-hole championship golf courses, including the water obstacles of the Magnolia Course and the tight layout of the Marshwood Course — both of which were designed by legendary professional golfer Arnold Palmer. Last year’s 10th anniversary event marked the first time the tournament featured play on two separate courses, attracting more than 200 participants and raising $215,000 for area schools.

“At Parker’s Kitchen, we believe that education has the power to uplift communities and are deeply honored to support local teachers and students,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “We’re delighted to continue with our expanded two-course format at the Landings and hope to raise more than $250,000 at this year’s Fueling the Community Golf Tournament to support area schools.”

The Fueling the Community charitable initiative donates a percentage of gas sold at all Parker’s and Parker’s Kitchen locations on the first Wednesday of each month to area schools. Parker’s has donated more than $1.8 million to area schools since the inception of the Fueling the Community program in 2011. All Fueling the Community funds are unrestricted, allowing each school to decide the best use for the funding.

The scramble-format tournament will include a catered breakfast and lunch, live music, raffle prizes and an awards ceremony with prizes for the top teams. Additional highlights include prizes for closest to the pin, longest drive and putting contests.

Headquartered in Savannah, Ga., and honored as the 2020 Convenience Store Decisions Chain of the Year, Parker’s offers customers high-quality products, freshly prepared food and excellent customer service at retail stores throughout southeast Georgia and South Carolina.