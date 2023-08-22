Texas to Require Tesla Technology at EV Charging Stations

Texas approved a plan that mandates companies to include the Tesla technology at EV charging stations in order to be eligible for federal funds.

Texas has approved a plan that would require companies to include Tesla technology at electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in order to be eligible to receive federal funds, reported Reuters. The plan was approved despite calls for more time to re-engineer and test the connectors.

Texas has been the biggest recipient of a $5 billion program that aims to advance EV capabilities.

Tesla’s efforts are facing early tests as states begin to roll out the funds. The company was able to win a few projects in Pennsylvania’s first round of funding, but none last month in Ohio.

Texas is on the receiving end of a $407.8 million grant over five years, and plans to mandate companies to require Tesla chargers. Meanwhile, Kentucky has already mandated the Tesla charger requirement, and Washington state is considering it.

As funding continues to roll out, states will have to decide what the best course of action is.