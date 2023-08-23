Altaine Certified to Integrate With PDI Technologies

Altaine has announced that its Q-Jmp digital commerce platform has been certified for use with PDI Technologies, a global leader that delivers powerful solutions and insights that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail ecosystem.

Altaine is one of the initial organizations certified, with the integration available for PDI Enterprise customers in North America.

“The integration of Altaine’s Q-Jmp service with the PDI commerce platform opens a new range of capability for the U.S. c-store sector,” said Warren Tobin, CEO, Altaine. “Altaine provides the widest range of customer facing digital selling systems available, and now we can leverage PDI’s proven and innovative back-office systems. For U.S. c-stores currently using PDI Enterprise, this means that deploying first-party ordering systems can be completed in a matter of weeks and day-to-day operations are simplified. Similarly for third-party ordering, both order management and menu management are vastly simplified to reduce the workload on instore staff and minimise the potential for mistakes. The commerce platform opens access to a range of high return Q-Jmp modules like upsell and cross-sell technology, frictionless shopping and options for Altaine clients to complete their own last mile delivery services. All this adds up to improved sales and margins.”

“Altaine is known internationally for its frictionless checkout, ordering and delivery innovations, and we’re excited to welcome the team to the U.S. c-store ecosystem,” said Jeff Hassman, vice president product strategy and partnerships, PDI. “The Altaine integration into PDI Commerce API means streamlined accounting for retailers who don’t have to develop duplicate manual procedures, and it means a good experience for consumers who can expect to get what they want at the price they paid with their online order. In addition to real-time inventory and pricing, the integration also enhances brand recognition for retailers with customized platforms from Altaine — which are especially attractive to medium- and large-sized chains who want their identity to be front and center.”

Altaine and PDI are exploring additional ways to integrate back-office solutions in other regions across the globe, as well as other opportunities to connect Altaine and PDI customers.