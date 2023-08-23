How Does Snuff Work?

Snuff is a variety of smokeless tobacco comprised of powdered or finely ground tobacco leaves.

Some types of snuff are sniffed or inhaled into the nose, while other types are placed in the mouth between the cheek or lip and gums. Customers might opt for moist snuff or dry snuff, according to their preferences.

Moist snuff is aged, fermented tobacco that is finely ground and usually packaged in tins. Often called “dip,” it is placed between the cheek or lip and gums. The tobacco juices are absorbed via the mouth. Spitting is needed.

Dry snuff is fine-cured tobacco available as a powder. The powder is placed in the mouth or sniffed through the nose, and it may require spitting.

Users employ any of several methods to inhale their dry snuff: inserting it into a nostril while pinched between thumb and forefinger; placing it on the back of their hand and sniffing; and by using what is referred to as a “snuffing” device. Others prefer rubbing it on the teeth and gums.

Snus is a newer form of moist snuff marketed in tiny pouches that users stick between their cheek and gums and does not require spitting. This can be a discrete way to use nicotine.

One of snuff’s strong selling points is variety. There is a sizable range of snuff products available on the market from which users can select. Many brands boast time-honored recipes, as well as large numbers of loyal customers.