Smith Oil Co. Launches New Fuel Pay App

Smith Oil Co. has announced the launch of its new mobile app that builds on its current rewards program and allows customers to pay at the fuel pump via ACH debit with just a few taps on their smartphone. Customers now receive an instant discount through price rollback at the pump.

The new program was developed by Liquid Barcodes.

Smith Oil Co., headquartered in New Cumberland, W.Va., operates 12 retail locations serving the Ohio Valley in both Ohio and West Virginia.

The new app powered by Liquid Barcodes C-StorePay is integrated seamlessly with its current POS system and uses the trusted Stripe payment system. Customers simply drive into any of Smith Oil’s fueling stations, swipe to choose the fuel pump number in the app, link their bank account on their first visit in five easy steps to activate the pump, fuel up and go. Customers save 10 cents off per gallon every time they fuel up with the app.

Smith Oil has opted to accept only ACH transactions on the app to quickly authenticate bank account information. Other solutions in the convenience and fuel retailing industry require upwards of 13 steps, collecting many points of personal data and a 2-day waiting period for bank authorization. This cumbersome process for consumers has led to extremely low adoption rates.

With sky-high credit card processing fees in the convenience industry, processing payment via ACH saves retailers at least 2% in fees which can translate to thousands of dollars year over year.

In addition to the sizable fuel discount, the app offers customers the ability to refer a friend and includes a store locator with opening hours and a list of available services, as well as the ability to map to the nearest store.

“For the past 50 years, Smith Oil Co. has offered customers quality service and products at a great price. We strive to give our fuel and convenience customers a fast, easy and enjoyable experience whenever they visit our stores. We want to be more than just a fuel provider to our customers. We sell time and convenience and by offering the opportunity to quickly fuel up, pay and be on their way, we are rewarding them with extra minutes in their day. Customers have been thrilled at the offer and initial adoption has exceeded our expectations,” said Michelle Fluharty, secretary/treasurer, Smith Oil Co.

“We are proud to partner with Smith Oil to introduce this revolutionary technology to their customers,” said Saurabh Swarup, general manager, North America for Liquid Barcodes. “We are really excited about bringing C-StorePay, a truly differentiated solution of turning on the pump and paying for fuel directly from the bank account via the mobile app to the U.S. industry. Now, hundreds of convenience retailers and gas station operators across the U.S. can take advantage of this solution and significantly drive up their fuel margins by saving millions of dollars on credit card swipe fees which continue to burden the industry every day.”

Based in West Virginia, Smith Oil Co. operates 12 retail locations throughout Ohio and West Virginia.