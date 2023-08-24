Wenzel’s Farm Sets Guinness World Record

Wenzel’s Farm has officially set a new Guinness World Record for longest meat snack stick, with a single and continuous Wenzel’s Farm Snack Stick that measured 314 feet long.

Wenzel’s Farm partnered with Devro, a leading manufacturer of collagen casings and films to create a casing that was long enough and strong enough to withstand this record setting attempt.

Wenzel’s Farm hosted a 75th Anniversary celebration on this day. The Guinness World Records adjudicator was on hand to confirm that the record had been set, and a crowd of family, friends, members of the Marshfield community and valued vendor partners were there to partake in the celebration and enjoy a piece of the 314-foot-long Snack Stick following its record confirmation.

“Wenzel’s farm has been providing quality meat products for 75 years, and setting the Guinness World Record for the longest meat snack stick was the perfect way to celebrate this amazing milestone.” stated Wenzel’s president Mark Vieth. “It has been an honor to be part of this community for the last 75 years, and we look forward to the next 75. As a company we want to thank everyone who joined us in this celebration, helping us be a part of making history, and eating a piece of history.”

After the record was set, the entire 314-foot-long, naturally smoked snack stick was then shared with those in attendance, so the entire community could play a role in the record setting event.

Wenzel’s Farm offers 14 tasty snack stick varieties, and five varieties of jerky, all of which are crafted in small batches using premium cuts of meat, perfectly seasoned and naturally hardwood smoked, a tradition that has been in place since the Wenzel’s Family first started producing quality meat products in 1949.