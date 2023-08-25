Alta Convenience and Petro Mart Raise Money For Spinal Cord Research

Alta Convenience and sister chain Petro Mart worked together this year to support Wings for Life, a non-profit that raises money for spinal cord research. Customers were given the chance to donate by purchasing a paper “red wing” with their name on it to be posted around the store.

This year, the chains raised more than $60,000 for the non-profit.

Alta has raised over $165,000 with the help of generous donations over the past three years and this year got help from Petro Mart customers too. Both customers and employees have enjoyed participating in the cause and giving back to the community — they even go as far as having themed weeks to spread the message of raising money for Wings for Life. This year, employees at Alta stores dressed up as superheroes to encourage support for the non-profit.

The driving forces behind Wings for Life are the two-time motocross world champions Heinz Kinigadner and Dietrich Mateschitz. In 2003, Kinigadner’s son Hannes suffered a tragic accident which left him tetraplegic.

Motivated by the horrific injury, Kinigadner and Mateschitz invited leading scientists from around the world to come to Salzburg. It soon became clear that, contrary to previous belief, there is reason to hope that traumatic spinal cord injury can be cured. Ground-breaking discoveries made by Dr. Sam David in 1981 and by Dr. Martin Schwab in the early 90’s showed that injured nerve cells in the spinal cord could in fact regenerate after specific types of treatment.

However, as Kinigadner and Mateschitz soon found out, spinal cord injury research was grossly underfunded since paralysis is not as common as other injuries/disease with more financial investment. This realization prompted them to set up the Wings for Life research foundation with the goal of finding cures and improving the quality of life for all people suffering from traumatic spinal injury.

CF Altitude — the parent company to Alta Convenience and Petro Mart — has 161 convenience stores located in seven states (Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Wyoming, Missouri, Illinois and New Mexico).