Altria Launches BandyWorks’ Personalization Plus Digital Trade Program

The "Tier 3 P+" offering includes all of the advantages of Tiers 1-3, in addition to exclusive incentives.

BandyWorks has launched Altria’s Tier 3 and Personalization Plus (P+) trade program.

“We are proud to be among the first providers to support P+ capability and the only one to support both BandyWorks’ own and others’ loyalty programs for Altria’s new offerings,” said Tom Bandy, founder and CEO of BandyWorks. ”The BandyWorks Tier 3 P+ offering includes Altria Multi-Unit and Loyalty Offers, Electronic Age and Identify Verification (EAIV), Responsibly Branded Altria Product Offers, In-App Marketing Campaigns, Data-Sharing Incentives and ATC 21+ Personalized Offer Targeting (P+).”

Key points of difference with the BandyWorks capability include:

P+ in addition to Tiers 1-3.

Can work into existing store loyalty programs.

If there is no loyalty program, BandyWorks can provide one through its Quik Loyalty.

Altria’s Tier 3 Digital Trade Program directly impacts an estimated 10-15% of c-store sales.

“Cost covering incentives are currently available to retailers for early participation including loyalty usage, customer opt-in and co-branding opportunities. This, along with increased sales and traffic will drive thousands in additional dollars for qualified retailers,” said Mason Cowan, BandyWorks director of managed services. “The BandyWorks Tier 3 offering includes new DTP reporting requirements to achieve full funding.”

Providing tobacco loyalty and meeting the tiered levels of Altria’s digital transformation requires a complex technology solution with ongoing support to keep promotions on track and certified. Retailers can use Quik Loyalty and be running in days. If retailers already have a loyalty system in place, BandyWorks can integrate the data to allow marketing teams to focus on loyalty while BandyWorks takes care of the tobacco processing.

“We are growing our sales a lot with this program,” said Amit Patel, owner of Hometown Food & Liquor. “Tier 3 and Personalization Plus are the next steps in continuing our success. Altria and BandyWorks are great partners for us.”

BandyWorks encourages retailers to “go fast” in getting together with their Altria representative. Retailers need to quickly understand all that needs to be set up and the training needed to execute the program — and BandyWorks can help in the process with its workshops.