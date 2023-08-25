Calling All C-Store Foodservice Operators

The Emergence Convenience Foodservice Group is seeking convenience store retailers that are engaged in foodservice to take a short, confidential 10-minute survey.

The Emergence Convenience Foodservice Group is comprised of convenience store brands that are engaged in foodservice and are looking to understand how their operator peers and supplier partners are navigating foodservice today and planning to address foodservice in the future.

This group includes 150 members and is facilitated by Kinetic12, foodservice experts that facilitate collaborative groups for restaurant and convenience store operators. The supporting advisory board includes representatives from Kum & Go, Global Partners, Weigel’s, Dash in, Yesway, Refuel and Family Express.

While all retailers are encouraged to fill out the survey, to view the results, c-store retailers must be a member of the Emergence Convenience Store Group and must respond to the survey. There are no costs to join the group or attend its forums. To join, send an email to Bruce Reinstein at [email protected].

Take The Survey Here.

The results of the survey will be featured in a relevant 60-page report, which is given at no charge to each Emergence Convenience Store Group member that took the survey.

The group holds two forums each year, which are attended by 30 operators and 30 suppliers in April and November in Chicago. The focus is on the needs of the operator, capabilities of the supplier and potential on-going solutions. The format is all about collaboration, both operator to operator and operator to supplier. Operator attendees include Culinary/R&D, Foodservice Operations, Supply Chain/Category Management and Marketing. Members also fill out two surveys a year.