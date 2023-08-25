Dover Fueling Solutions Launches New Self-Ordering Solution

Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) has partnered with GRUBBRR to launch a new self-ordering solution — DX Market powered by GRUBBRR — within the DFS Anthem UX platform on the Wayne Ovation fuel dispenser.

DFS’s collaboration with GRUBBRR will generate increased revenue for fuel retailers by providing them the opportunity to offer customers the convenience of ordering food and shopping for products while pumping gas. DX Market powered by GRUBBRR will also enable retailers to offer customizable promotions and upsell opportunities with video and static content.

“DFS Anthem UX is a powerful tool for retailers to drive foot traffic into their stores and increase sales for promoted items,” said Kurt Dillen, vice president global business development at DFS. “Integrating GRUBBRR’s self-ordering technology into DFS’s Anthem UX platform, DX Market will enable customers to make purchases before stepping into the store, allowing for a quicker, more streamlined experience and increased satisfaction. With many gas station owners making a majority of their money in retail, we expect a meaningful impact on revenues.”

“To maximize profitability, merchants need to reduce friction in the checkout process and engage consumers in new and innovative ways,” said Sam Zietz, CEO of GRUBBRR. “Our software is designed to streamline the ordering process and provide a seamless customer experience, creating a one-stop-shop solution that empowers retailers to grow revenue through improved consumer retention and increased basket size.”

“As a customer-centric company, DFS seeks to enhance the fueling experience and provide value-added solutions,” said Kendra Keller, vice president and general manager, North America at DFS. “The integration of GRUBBRR’s self-ordering software into the Anthem UX reinforces our commitment to providing our customers with the best overall experience while at the pump. The self-ordering solution also simplifies the order fulfillment process for store operators, improving operational efficiency for the benefit of not only the consumer, but the retailer as well.”

DX Market powered by GRUBBRR is set to roll out initially in select fuel stations across the U.S., with plans for global expansion in the future.