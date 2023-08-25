New Nicotine-Free Clove Cigarette Flavors

New Djarum Bliss Special and new Djarum Bliss Java have joined the four current nicotine-free Djarum Black Bliss SKUs on retailer shelves. Djarum’s six distinct Bliss flavors offer a full range of zero-tobacco clove choices for changing shelf-sets.

Nicotine-free Djarum Bliss Special builds on years of consumer loyalty to the smoothness of Special clove-filtered cigars. New Djarum Bliss Java offers an amazing blend of coffee aroma and clove flavor. Both styles feature the same distinctive brown wrapper and filter tip.

Kretek International, Inc.

www.kretek.com