Treat Planet has released its newest line innovation of Peanut Butter Pup Cups. Furthering Treat Planet’s mission of creating the highest quality dog treats and pet products in the market, the Peanut Butter Pup Cups offer a fun, novelty option for dog owners with a convenient, on-the-go-style snack. The Pup Cups are a true celebration treat made with real peanut butter and no chocolate.

