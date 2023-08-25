Yesway Fundraising Campaign Hits $200,000 Goal

Yesway has officially achieved its goal of $200,000 for its Texas Strong fundraising campaign.

Yesway launched the Texas Strong fundraising campaign with an initial commitment to donate $100,000 to extend support and aid to the communities affected by the catastrophic tornadoes that struck the towns of Matador, Hawley and Perryton, Texas, in late June, which are among the communities the company serves in the state.

“We deeply empathize with the hardships the people of Matador, Perryton and Hawley are facing, and this contribution is intended to help alleviate some of the more immediate burdens and provide a steppingstone towards recovery and rebuilding,” said Tom Trkla, chairman and CEO of Yesway. “Yesway and Allsup’s supplier partners including ABI-Budweiser ($15,000), Delek US Holdings ($10,000), M&H Ice ($10,000), Swedish Match ($10,000), Valero ($10,000), East Texas Sales & Service ($3,000), Vibez Sunglasses ($1,000), SOCi ($250) and Westport Solutions ($200), have been amazingly generous in joining us in raising funds and making donations, as have our loyal Yesway and Allsup’s customers and employees, who collectively donated $28,359. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all those who have contributed. Their generosity, passion and hard work will make a tangible difference in the lives of those impacted by these recent events. Together, we have demonstrated the true spirit of compassion and community.”

Among the civic organizations and local charities who will be beneficiaries of Yesway’s Texas Strong fundraising campaign are:

Panhandle Community Services

Amarillo Area Foundation — Benefits Perryton

Jireh Outreach Ministries — Foodbank

Perryton — Mercy Chefs Mission is to Feed People

Patriotic Hearts

Happy State Bank, Matador

The Community Foundation of West Texas (CFWTX) Matador Tornado Fund

Salvation Army of Lubbock

City of Hawley — Storm Relief

Canadian River Beach Club — 15th Annual Calf Fry Festival to benefit recovery in Perryton

“Again, we are truly grateful to our supplier partners, and customers and employees for their generosity and thank them all for joining us in supporting these communities that our customers, team members, neighbors and fans call home,” said Trkla.

Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, operating 440 stores across Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska.